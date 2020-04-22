MINI renames 'Corona' wheels due to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the automotive industry in many ways, which now includes a product name.

MINI has changed the name of the unique wheel featured on its new electric Cooper SE model, which was originally called the Corona Spoke.

The automaker told Insideevs.com that the asymmetrically designed wheel will now be called the Power Spoke, due to the connotation raised by the Corona name. However, the wheel was designed, named and unveiled long before the coronavirus crisis began.

The upcoming Cooper SE is currently available for reservations in the U.S. at a starting price of $30,750 before federal and state tax incentives and has an estimated range of 110 miles per charge.

