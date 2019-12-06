Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Million-dollar 'traffic jam' created from sand on Miami Beach

Associated Press
close
Physicists discover new solution to finding parking spotsVideo

Physicists discover new solution to finding parking spots

Physicists Paul Krapivsky and Sidney Redner have come up with a mathematical solution for drivers to help them find parking.

It took artist Leandro Erlich two years and 330 tons of sand to create his largest work of art to date — a giant traffic jam, made entirely of sand.

(AP)

Erlich was commissioned by the city of Miami Beach to create the work, which was unveiled during Art Basel. The surreal traffic jam depicts 66 life-sized sculptures of cars and trucks stuck in an imaginary traffic jam on the oceanfront of popular Lincoln Road.

Artist Leandro Erlich spent two years on the project.

Artist Leandro Erlich spent two years on the project. (AP)

The installation is meant to suggest a future relic, like a contemporary Pompeii, and alludes to Florida’s fragile position in the large universal canvas, touching on climate crisis and rising sea levels.

(AP)

The installation cost over a million dollars, but the city paid $300,000 thanks to sponsors and donations. It will remain on display until Dec. 15.

TOYOTA CAMRY JUMPS 139 FEET INTO PARKING LOT AFTER DRIVER LOSES CONTROL:

Watch: Toyota Camry launches 139 feet into the air, over two rows of vehicles before landing in parking lotVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP