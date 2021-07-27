Expand / Collapse search
Million-dollar ‘barn find’ Ferrari surfaces in Australia after being parked for 47 years

Hasn't been touched since 1974

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Maybe he put it away for a rainy day that never came.

A 1967 Ferrari 330 GT V12 2+2 purchased in Europe in 1974 by an international pilot and brought back to the country that was hidden away in a garage until it was uncovered after his death last year has been revealed.

Drive reports that the man, who's identity has been kept secret, stored the red two-door just after it arrived in the country and hadn't touched it since.

His widow listed it for sale last year in "barn find" condition, not fully aware of its value, and sold it for an undisclosed amount to a prominent Ferrari collector who is putting it through a full restoration.

The 1967 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 originally sold for around $12,000.

The 1967 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 originally sold for around $12,000. (Gerry Stiles/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images)

The chassis number of the car indicates that it is the first 'Series II' Ferrari 330 GT V12 2+2 ever manufactured and is also one of just 35 or 36 built at the factory with right-hand-drive.

Details on the circumstances of the find and the car, which originally sold for around $12,000 and shows signs of some modification, are still being ironed out, but it is estimated that it could be worth $1 million Australian, or $750,000 today.

