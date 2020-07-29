Scottie Pippen finally responds to rumors of bad blood with Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has finally spoken out.

An original report came out back in May that Pippen was “so angry” and “beyond livid” at Michael Jordan for how he was portrayed in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries. Pippen’s unhappiness supposedly derived from Jordan calling him "selfish" and that he "didn't realize what he was getting himself into" with the 10-part series that spanned five weeks.

SCOTTIE PIPPEN IS 'BEYOND LIVID' ABOUT HOW MICHAEL JORDAN PORTRAYED HIM IN 'THE LAST DANCE'

Pippen, however, decided to clarify his true feelings for Jordan.

“My relationship with Michael is great, great as ever, there is nothing changed,” he said on Da Windy City podcast. “This documentary has not changed our relationship. We will be friends forever.”

SCOTTIE PIPPEN'S PORTRAYAL IN 'THE LAST DANCE' AN ISSUE WITH FORMER BULLS PLAYERS

Jordan and Pippen were the catalysts for the ‘90s Bulls team, which came away with six NBA championships over an eight-year span. They also were teammates on the 1992 “Dream Team”, which won an Olympic gold medal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Despite all of the criticism Pippen faced in the docuseries, Jordan said on many occasions -- including in “The Last Dance” -- that “there would not be a Michael Jordan without Scottie Pippen” and “every championship I won, you saw Scottie Pippen.”

When Pippen was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, he asked Jordan to present him.