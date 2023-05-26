Michael Jordan's 300 mph car and more autos stories
NBA great paid $3 million for a Venom F5 roadster
Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
SUPERSTAR CAR: Michael Jordan bought a 300 mph car. Continue reading here
SMART?: The Cadillac Escalade is going electric and this is what it will be called. Continue reading here
SHOCKER: Ford will install Tesla charging technology in its EVs. Continue reading here
BOXED IN: The new Lexus GX toughens up. Continue reading here
FIRST CARS: Consumer Reports says these are the best new vehicles for teens. Continue reading here
MONSTER TRUCK: The VelociRaptor500 is a Toyota-slaying pickup. Continue reading here
OLD SCHOOL: The Ineos Grenadier is a brand-new throwback SUV. Continue reading here
FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: