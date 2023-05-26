Expand / Collapse search
Autos Newsletter
Published

Michael Jordan's 300 mph car and more autos stories

NBA great paid $3 million for a Venom F5 roadster

hennessey jordan

Michael Jordan bought a Hennessey Performance Venom F5 roadster. (Hennessey)

SUPERSTAR CAR: Michael Jordan bought a 300 mph car. Continue reading here

SMART?: The Cadillac Escalade is going electric and this is what it will be called. Continue reading here

SHOCKER: Ford will install Tesla charging technology in its EVs. Continue reading here

LEXUS GX REAR

The 2024 Lexus GX will be revealed in full on June 8. (Lexus)

BOXED IN: The new Lexus GX toughens up. Continue reading here

FIRST CARS: Consumer Reports says these are the best new vehicles for teens. Continue reading here

grenadier front

The Ineos Grenadier is a brand-new SUV from Europe. (Ineos)

MONSTER TRUCK: The VelociRaptor500 is a Toyota-slaying pickup. Continue reading here

OLD SCHOOL: The Ineos Grenadier is a brand-new throwback SUV. Continue reading here

