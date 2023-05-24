Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Performance
Published

Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor 500 is a Toyota Tacoma 'slayer'

Higher-performance Ranger pickup now available

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2024 Ford Ranger revealed Video

2024 Ford Ranger revealed

The 2024 Ford Ranger is all-new and available with three engines, including a 405 hp turbocharged V6 that comes in the high performance Raptor model.

That was quick … and so is the pickup.

Just two weeks after Ford revealed the all-new 2024 Ranger, Hennessey Performance has turned the most powerful Ranger ever into even more of a monster truck.

The Texas-based tuning company, which just delivered one of its $3 million 311 mph Venom F5 supercars to Michael Jordan, has revealed its take on the midsize pickup.

The Velcociraptor 500 is a custom version of the high performance Ranger Raptor model that bumps up the output of its turbocharged V6 from 405 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque to a whopping 500 hp and 550 lb-ft.

THE $499,999 FORD F-150 VELOCIRAPTOR IS A 6X6 MONSTER TRUCK

velociraptor ranger

The Ranger VelociRaptor 500 is a 500 hp pickup. (Hennessey)

A new air induction system, intercooler and reprogrammed engine management system all contribute to the boost.

taco driving gif

The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro has a hybrid powertrain. (Toyota)

Hennessey calls it "The Tacoma TRD Pro Slayer" in reference to the also-new Toyota off-road pickup that debuted last week with a hybrid powertrain rated at 326 hp and 465 lb-ft.

ranger jump

The standard Ford Ranger Raptor is the most-powerful factory version of the model ever offered. (Ford)

Hennessey leaves the Ranger's unique long travel suspension largely intact, but increases the tire size from 33-inches to 35-inches and wraps them 18-inch wheels of its own design.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

A set of hefty, steel bumpers with an integrated bull bar in front, auxiliary lights and Hennessey badging are also included in the package, which is listed for $24,950 on top of the price of the $56,960 Ranger, which goes on sale later this year.

velociratpor ranger rear

The VelociRaptor 500 features unique wheels and steel bumpers by Hennessey. (Hennessey)

Hennessey already offers the engine in a VelociRaptor 500 version of the Bronco Raptor, which is built on a platform that is similar to the Ranger's.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The midsize pickup is incredibly capable and very agile… it’s actually lighter than the Bronco SUV! In addition, our 500-horsepower upgrade will noticeably improve low-end torque, and it’s got a lot more power for those who like to really push their trucks in mud, sand, or on the open road," Hennessey owner John Hennessey said.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.