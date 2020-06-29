March 2021 Geneva Motor Show canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The 2021 Geneva International Motor Show scheduled for next March has been canceled due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Show organizers said the decision was based on a survey of exhibitors, a majority of whom said they'd prefer if it returned in 2022.

The 2020 Geneva show was also canceled, along with the New York Auto International Auto Show and North American International Auto Show held in Detroit. Approximately 600,000 people attend Geneva's annual show.

Many smaller automotive events have been canceled or postponed this year, but the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show remains scheduled for November.

Most automakers have shifted to online reveals and press conferences for new models, including last week's debut of the 2021 Ford F-150.

