Geneva Motor Show cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show has been canceled due to a Swiss ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people amid coronavirus concerns.

The annual gathering was set to host thousands of journalists beginning on March 2, before opening to the public on March 5.

The event hosted over 600,000 visitors last year over a week and a half.

The Car of The Year award was set to be announced at the Palexpo center on Monday and dozens of automakers and companies from the automotive industry were scheduled to hold press conferences the following two days.

U.S.-based brands Ford, General Motors and Tesla did not have scheduled media events, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a press conference scheduled for March 3 that included Jeep.

Switzerland has reported 15 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. It borders northern Italy, which has seen the largest cluster of cases in Europe.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The government defined the outbreak as a "special situation" — the second-highest of three levels in the country's epidemic law. The highest level, defined as an “extraordinary situation,” would be triggered for an event on the scale of the 1918 Spanish flu.

The New York International Auto Show is the next major show on the calendar and scheduled to open to media on April 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.