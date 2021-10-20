Expand / Collapse search
London parking space listed for $1 million

Can fit two cars if you squeeze them in

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It is kind of a two-for-one deal, after all.

The non-descript garage door leads into an alley.

The non-descript garage door leads into an alley. (Google Street View)

A parking garage in London is being offered for sale at a whopping $1 million.

The private spot is located in a building off Portman Square in Marlyebone, just a stone's throw from the upscale Mayfair neighborhood and Hyde Park.

An apartment in the building the garage is in recently sold for $11 million.

An apartment in the building the garage is in recently sold for $11 million. (Google Street View)

The 29.5-foot-long garage is listed as a double-space by the Manors real estate agency. It is only accepting offers over 750,000 pounds, which is over $1 million at today's exchange rate.

It's big enough to squeeze in two compact cars the size of a VW Golf, or one large luxury vehicle like a Range Rover with room for a Fiat 500 microcompact.

According to SWNS, the average price for an apartment in the neighborhood is over $2 million while one in the building the garage is in recently sold for over $11 million.

Even if it sells for double the list price, the garage would be far from a London record for a private parking sale, which stands at $26 million.

That price was for a slightly larger facility, however. In 2017 a man described as a Middle East billionaire purchased an entire underground garage large enough to fit 80 cars on the other side of Hyde Park in Knightsbridge.

The current unofficial world record for a single space is also above the London price and was set this summer year in Hong Kong at $1.3 million.

