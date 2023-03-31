Expand / Collapse search
Autos Newsletter
Published

Lamborghini's high speed hybrid and more autos stories

The 1,001 hp Revuelto will scramble your brains with speed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Lamborghini Revuelto has 1,001 hp.

The Lamborghini Revuelto has 1,001 hp. (Lamborghini)

SCRAMBLED: 1,001 HP Lamborghini Revuelto supercar revealed. Continue reading here

TOYOTA IS A TROLL: Automaker teases new Tacoma pickup in a humorous way. Continue reading here

NOT DEAD: Chevrolet launching new diesel pickup amid electric push. Continue reading here

The Toyota GR Corolla is an all-wheel-drive track star.

The Toyota GR Corolla is an all-wheel-drive track star. (Toyota)

SMOKING HOT HATCHBACK: The Toyota GR Corolla is the model's most powerful version ever and we drove it. Continue Reading here

FLYING CAR: How a Kia driver survived being flipped in the air. Continue reading here

Quiet Riot guitarist's old Lamborghini is up for sale.

Quiet Riot guitarist's old Lamborghini is up for sale. (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images and Gooding & Company/Juan Martinez)

DEEP CUT: A rock star's Lamborghini has been unearthed from storage after 20 years. Continue reading here 

PRICE DROP: Used car prices fall with Tesla leading the way. Continue reading here

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.