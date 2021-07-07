769 hp Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae celebrates internal combustion before brand goes hybrid

The Lamborghini Aventador is going out with a bang. Twelve of them.

Lamborghini has unveiled the most-powerful naturally-aspirated car it will ever make before it transitions to becoming an all-plug-in-hybrid brand by 2024.

The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae combines a 769 hp 6.5-liter V12 with elements from the street smart Aventador S and track-focused Aventador SVJ models to create a street-smart supercar that can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 221 mph.

The Ultime features an all-wheel-drive system with four-wheel-steering that both aids low speed maneuverability and high speed stability and a retractable rear wing in favor of the SVJ's giant fixed unit.

Lamborghini will offer the model in both coupe and convertible versions, but will only build 350 and 250, of each, respectively. A palette of 318 color choices is available to help make many of them unique.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but will likely be above the Aventador SVJ's starting price of $526,643. Lamborghini has sold over 10,000 Aventadors since the model was first introduced in 2011.

Lamborghini first entered the hybrid segment with the 2019 introduction of the limited edition Sian, which isn't a plug-in model, but features an 819 hp hybridized V12 that uses supercapacitors instead of traditional batteries.