Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

Kyle Larson's NASCAR spotter fired after Trump, QAnon-related social media activity criticized

Chris Monez joined the team on Jan 1

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?Video

Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races?

More than 195 drivers have won a Cup Series race since NASCAR started in 1948, but who has won the most?

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson’s spotter Chris Monez has been let go by Hendrick Motorsports four days after his past social media activity came under fire online.

Larson raced for Ganassi Motorsports in 2020 before he was suspended for using a racial slur during an online sumulation race.

Larson raced for Ganassi Motorsports in 2020 before he was suspended for using a racial slur during an online sumulation race. (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Monez, who was Ty Dillon’s spotter in 2020 and joined Hendrick on January 1, has retweeted and liked posts by President Trump that criticize coronavirus response measures and the voting process. He also reportedly highlighted tweets that included a QAnon-related hashtag, according to Motorsports.com, and Trump’s suggestion that Bubba Wallace apologize for the uproar that followed the discovery of a rope tied into a noose in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in June.

Monez’s posts were discussed on Reddit and in an editorial on SpeedwayMedia.com by Joseph Shelton that suggested Hendrick and Larson "consider if it is worth keeping this guy around."

Spotters keep an eye on the race from a platform above the grandstand and radio information to their drivers about what's happening around them on the track.

Spotters keep an eye on the race from a platform above the grandstand and radio information to their drivers about what's happening around them on the track. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports confirmed the dismissal to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, but has not officially stated the reason for the decision. Monez has not yet said anything about it to social media, but confirmed the news to TobyChristie.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kyle Larson is joining Hendrick Motorsports after being fired by Chip Ganassi Racing in April for using a racial slur during an online simulation race. Larson, who is Japanese American, completed a sensitivity training course mandated by NASCAR and spent much of the year meeting with African American community leaders in an effort to educate himself about civil-rights issues.

NASCAR has not issued a statement on the Monez situation.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos