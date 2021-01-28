Kyle Larson's NASCAR Daytona 500 sponsor revealed

Kyle Larson’s return to NASCAR racing with Hendrick Motorsports will be sponsored by Hendrick-owned NationsGuard.

NationsGuard provides a platform for car dealers to set up their own warranty companies and is owned by Hendrick Automotive Group, which also operates a portfolio of 95 dealerships across the country.

Larson joined Hendrick after returning from a suspension for using a racial slur during an online simulation race that led to his firing by Chip Ganassi Racing, raising questions about his ability to attract sponsors.

NationsGuard is the first sponsor to be announced for Larson’s #5 Chevrolet, and will also be onboard for the following Cup Series races on Daytona International Speedway’s road course and at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson recently won his second-straight Chili Bowl midget car sprint racing event ahead of the start of the NASCAR season.

The Daytona 500 will be broadcast on Fox on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 pm EST