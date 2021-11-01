Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cars + Trucks
Published

Kyle Busch apologizes for calling Brad Keselowski the r-word after Martinsville crash

Joe Gibbs Racing driver may still face punishment

Fox News
close
NASCAR racing at L.A. Coliseum in 2022 Video

NASCAR racing at L.A. Coliseum in 2022

The NASCAR season-opening Clash race will be held on a temporary track built in the L.A. Coliseum in 2022. The exhibition race features around 20 of the top drivers.

Kyle Busch is feeling some remorse for a comment he made after Sunday's Cup Series race at Martinsville.

Busch and Keselowski were vying for second and third place as Alex Bowman crossed the finish line to win.

Busch and Keselowski were vying for second and third place as Alex Bowman crossed the finish line to win. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The often-controversial NASCAR star apologized on Twitter for levying an insensitive term at a rival after the event.

Busch and Brad Keselowski were running in second and third place on the final overtime lap of the Xfinity 500, when Keselowski ran into the back of Busch's car on the final stretch and nearly wrecked him before the finish line.

Both needed a win to advance to the Championship 4 in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 7, but second place would have been good enough for Busch had race winner Alex Bowman been penalized for any rules violations found during his car's post-race inspection.

"I mean, where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? For what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. Freaking retarded, man," Busch said during a post-race interview.

"So stupid. I don’t understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of him is what I should do. But that doesn’t do me any good."

Busch later tweeted, "In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it."

(Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

According to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Busch could face disciplinary action, including a fine, for the comment.

Prior to the start of this season, Truck Series driver Hailee Deegan was heard calling someone a "retard" during an online simulation race and NASCAR had her complete a sensitivity training program before being allowed to return to competition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keselowski responded to the slight on Twitter without directly addressing Busch. 

"I used to get mad when people said mean things about me and respond out of anger. Now I just feel bad for them. For their family’s sake, I have no desire to go any deeper than that," he wrote.