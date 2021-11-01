Kyle Busch apologizes for calling Brad Keselowski the r-word after Martinsville crash

Kyle Busch is feeling some remorse for a comment he made after Sunday's Cup Series race at Martinsville.

The often-controversial NASCAR star apologized on Twitter for levying an insensitive term at a rival after the event.

Busch and Brad Keselowski were running in second and third place on the final overtime lap of the Xfinity 500, when Keselowski ran into the back of Busch's car on the final stretch and nearly wrecked him before the finish line.

Both needed a win to advance to the Championship 4 in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 7, but second place would have been good enough for Busch had race winner Alex Bowman been penalized for any rules violations found during his car's post-race inspection.

"I mean, where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? For what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. Freaking retarded, man," Busch said during a post-race interview.

"So stupid. I don’t understand these guys. I should beat the s--- out of him is what I should do. But that doesn’t do me any good."

Busch later tweeted, "In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it."

According to Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, Busch could face disciplinary action, including a fine, for the comment.

Prior to the start of this season, Truck Series driver Hailee Deegan was heard calling someone a "retard" during an online simulation race and NASCAR had her complete a sensitivity training program before being allowed to return to competition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Keselowski responded to the slight on Twitter without directly addressing Busch.

"I used to get mad when people said mean things about me and respond out of anger. Now I just feel bad for them. For their family’s sake, I have no desire to go any deeper than that," he wrote.