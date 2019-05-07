Expand / Collapse search
Kacey Musgraves' 'Barbie' Corvette was the hot (pink) car at the Met Gala

According to song lyrics, Corvettes are red and Cadillacs are pink. But don’t tell that to singer Kacey Musgraves.

The grammy-winning country star arrived at the Met Gala charity event in New York City on Monday riding on the back of a hot pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

(Getty Images)

It was part of her Barbie outfit for the camp fashion-themed event, which included a matching pink dress, stole, hairdryer purse and platinum blonde wig.

Most powerful Corvette everVideo

But even though it was supposed to look like a toy, she didn’t cheap out on the car. Rather than a base Corvette Stingray, she went with an $87,000 high performance Corvette Z06 powered by a 650 hp supercharged V8. Her driver probably had fun.

(Chevrolet)

And he might have even more if she tries something similar at the next gala, because Chevy is introducing its first mid-engine Corvette later this year.

MID-ENGINE CORVETTE CONFIRMED FOR 2020