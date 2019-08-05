70-year-old John Force wins 150th NHRA Funny Car race

Living NHRA legend John Force won his 150th Funny Car race on Sunday, resetting a record that will likely stand for decades.

Force, 70, beat Ron Capps in the finals of the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Kent, Wash., with a 3.971-second run to Capp’s 4.018. It was Force’s first win since his 149th at the Denver event in July 2018, and it took place in his 700th Funny Car event.

"Give me a good race car, I can race," Force said. "I may not be as young as these kids and a hot shot on that tree, but I can still get it done. I'm glad it's over and I can calm down now and not live with that, thinking you'd never get it. I know I've only got a few years left. I want to enjoy it. I want to have fun. And when you can't win ... I've been trained to win and it's just, it's just not fun."

Capps wasn’t just second in the race, but remains a distant second in the all-time standings to Force with 63 career wins.

