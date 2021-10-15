Joey Logano warns NASCAR's Elliott-Harvick feud affects 'thousands' of people

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick got a talking-to by NASCAR on Tuesday about their ongoing feud the past couple of weeks.

The tiff started at Bristol, where Elliott held up Harvick in the closing laps, which led to Harvick's playoff elimination and an argument after the race. Harvick then attempted to pay Elliott back by wrecking him at the Charlotte Roval race last Sunday.

It didn't work out like Harvick planned, as Elliott was able to reenter the race and secure a spot in the Round of Eight and Harvick ended up crashing himself later on.

Associated Press NASCAR reporter Jenna Fryer said the drivers and their teams were told that there'd be "serious consequences" if the feud continued.

Joey Logano, who was in a very similar situation with Matt Kenseth in 2015, told The Fox Garage that the drivers need to remember it's not just about them.

"I don't know where it's going to go, but I know one thing, you want it to resolve as soon as possible if you're in the middle of this because it's not about driver versus driver when there's thousands of people on each side that it effects," Logano said.

The Team Penske driver said the livelihoods of the people who build the cars, the sponsors and their families are all at risk.

"It affects their bonuses. They get paid on how well we do a lot of times and, you know, when you start crashing each other, well now you're affecting everybody's paycheck," he said.

Logano said communication is required but that there's no guarantee even that will work it out. He told The Sporting News in 2016 that his one regret about the Kenseth spat was that he didn't reach out to him afterward.

"I would have picked up the phone and maybe we would have disagreed and nothing would have changed, but at least it's a call," Logano said.

For now, he said he's "just glad I'm not in the middle of" the Elliott-Harvick feud and that he's not worried about it going into Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

"As long as I'm aware of where they are on the racetrack, have at it, boys, it's great entertainment for the rest of us," he says.

