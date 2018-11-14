Jeep Gladiator pickup photos leaked

Jeep’s media website has apparently given up the goods again.

Just two days after the name of the automaker’s new pickup was revealed as the Gladiator by an errant post, full details and photos of the truck allegedly appeared on the site today before being taken down.

Enthusiast website JeepGladiatorForum.com obtained and published the images, which show the truck to look pretty much like you’d expect it to: a Wrangler Unlimited with a bed.

According to the specs, it’s a five-foot bed and the only one that will be available. The Gladiator will be offered with either a 3.6-liter V6 gas engine or 3.0-liter V6 diesel, and will feature a fold-down windshield, just like the Wrangler, along with a soft-top roof option.

There’s plenty of 4x4 off-road equipment available, and the Gladiator reportedly boasts the ability to wade through a maximum of 30 inches of water, tow 7,650 lbs and carry 1,600 lbs in its steel bed.

Jeep has not confirmed the information, but will pretty soon as the Gladiator is scheduled to make its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov 28.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE