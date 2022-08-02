James Bond's 'illegal' Aston Martin DB5 with Gatling guns could sell for $2 million

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is one busted-up old car you probably would not want to get fixed. At least it looks like a busted-up old car.

An Aston Martin DB5 used during the filming of "No Time to Die" is being auctioned by Christie's in September to raise money for charity.

It is one of 60 James Bond-related lots that will be on offer at the Sixty Years of James Bond event in London, which celebrates the film franchise.

The silver coupe is one of 10 exact replicas of the 1964 DB5 that were built by Aston Martin for use as stunt cars in the film.

The film's special effects and action vehicles supervisor, Chris Corbould, told Fox News Autos there was no way they were going to buy and damage that many original cars, of which only about 1,000 were made, with survivors worth over $1 million and highly prized by their owners.

This example is one of two stunt cars that were equipped with all the gadgets, including a smoke screen system and fake Gatlng guns that emerge from behind its headlights. Its sides have been made to show the scrapes and scuffs suffered during a chase scene shot in the streets of Matera, Italy.

While it looks like the DB5s Bond has been driving for decades on the outside, the interior is stripped out and equipped with stunt seats, a roll cage and other equipment. It is not certified to drive on public roads, but Christie's estimates that it will nevertheless sell for upwards of $2 million.

STOLEN ‘GOLDFINGER’ ASTON MARTIN LIKELY IN THE MIDDLE EAST, SLEUTHS SAYS

Slightly more affordable and entirely street legal is an 1981 Aston Martin V8 that was also featured in the film and has an estimated value of $700,000.

Corbould said it is his favorite, because it was included as a callback to one used in a chase across a frozen lake in the Timothy Dalton Bond film, "The Living Daylights."

MORE COLLECTOR CAR NEWS FROM FOX NEWS AUTOS

"The V8 Vantage for me was very nostalgic, because I was in charge of that sequence out in Austria with the original one, and to see it come back in this film was very nostalgic for me," Corbould said.

Modern Aston Martin fans also have the option of bidding on the 2018 DBS Superleggera driven by Lashana Lynch's Nomi character, who had inherited the 007 designation from Bond at the start of the film.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Proceeds from the auction will be going to 45 charities, including several supporting veterans of the British intelligence agencies and special forces.