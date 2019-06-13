James Bond 007 Aston Martin DB5 worth millions going to auction

An original Aston Martin DB5 built to James Bond’s specifications is heading to the auction block this summer.

The silver 1965 coupe is identical to the one 007 drove in “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball,” complete with all the gadgets. The car wasn’t used on-screen, but was one of a pair ordered by Eon Productions to promote the latter film.

Last sold in 2006 for $2,090,000, the car has been fully restored and the features installed by Q Branch, including its bulletproof screen, extendable bumpers, rotating license plates and smoke screen all function, although the machine gun barrels that emerge from the front marker lights only spit flames, not rounds.

There’s also a removable roof panel to accommodate the passenger-side ejector seat, and a red button in the gearshift to activate it, but you’ll have to press it to find out if it actually works.

The car will be offered at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction in August and will be making a U.S. tour before then. It comes up for sale just as Aston Martin is building 25 brand-new recreations of the car that will be sold for $3.5 million each and aren’t even street legal.

As for the vehicle that appeared in the film, there were actually two. One of them was auctioned in 2010 for $4.6 million and is currently in a private car museum in Ohio, while the other was stolen from a hangar at Boca Raton airport in Florida and hasn’t been seen since. The two movie cars and two promotional cars are the only ones commissioned by the production company at the time.

