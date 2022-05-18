IndyCar driver takes Ashton Kutcher for a 140 mph thrill ride and doesn't know who he is

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ride-hail services usually introduce the driver and passenger, but things are apparently different on a racetrack.

During the recent Formula One Miami Grand Prix weekend, Ashton Kutcher was one of the VIPs who got to go for a hot lap of the track during an event held by Pirelli.

The actor-entrepreneur rode shotgun in a sports car with IndyCar racer Callum Ilott, who is also a reserve driver for the Alfa Romeo F1 team.

In-car video from the ride shows Kutcher asking, "We can take that faster than that, can’t we?" before Ilott gets the car up to 140 mph on the Miami Autodrome circuit.

Kutcher doesn't look worried, even though it turns out he doesn't have any idea who's behind the wheel.

"I race with him in IndyCar," Ilott says as he approaches another car in front of them.

"You race IndyCar?" Kutcher responds.

Considering Ilott had a full-face helmet on, it's understandable that Kutcher didn't recognize him, but it turns out the sentiment was shared.

"Fun fact: I had no idea that was him, I was just thinking to myself that this guy sounds awfully familiar. Then when he was getting out I realized. Oopsie," Ilott revealed in a tweet.

The 23-year-old Brit drives for the Juncos Hollinger Racing team and scored a career-best eighth-place finish in the IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday. He is set to make his rookie start at the Indy 500 on Memorial Day weekend.

