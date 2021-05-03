Expand / Collapse search
Indy 500 legend Bobby Unser dead at 87

Three-time Indy 500 winner was part of a racing family

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser, 87, died at his New Mexico home on Sunday, May 2, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway confirmed Monday.



Unser was a two-time season champion of precursors to today's IndyCar series and won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981.

The Colorado-born racer was part of a racing family that includes his son Robby, nephew Al Unser Jr. and his brother Al, who is one of just three drivers to have won the Indy 500 four times.

Unser made 258 starts in an open-wheel career that lasted from 1955-1981, picking up 35 wins along the way.

His final victory came in the contested 1981 Indy 500, where he crossed the finish line first, but initially had the win stripped from him for passing several cars while exiting pit lane. The victory was reinstated after an appeal.

Unser is survived by his wife, Lisa, sons Robby and Bobby Jr., and daughters Cindy and Jeri.

