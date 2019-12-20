Ice sheet flies off truck and slams into car in dashcam video

A nurse is hoping to make an impact by sharing video of an ice sheet flying off a truck and into her car.

Laura Smith was driving down the M6 in Warwickshire, U.K., when the ice came off the roof of a semi and slammed directly into her windshield, smashing the glass and knocking the camera loose.

SEE: 'INCREDIBLY DRUNK' DRIVER DIDN'T KNOW HE WAS MISSING A TIRE

The 26-year-old mother of two said she feels ‘lucky to be alive,’ but despite the shock was able to keep the car under control.

“It all happened incredibly quickly and I was very panicked,” Smith told SWNS.

A police car that happened to be in the area accompanied her on the drive home in her damaged vehicle.

According to The Express, driving a vehicle with snow or ice on the roof in the U.K. can garner an $80 fine. That rises to $130 and nine driver’s license points if it falls off and causes an accident, and can be accompanied with additional violations. Several U.S. states, including New Jersey and New Hampshire, explicitly ban driving without a clear roof, with fines rising into the thousands for repeat violators or those who cause an accident.

Smith did not say if the truck driver has been tracked down and ticketed, but hopes the video will encourage drivers to clear off their vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP