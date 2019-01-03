Hyundai Elevate 'walking car' will strut its stuff at CES

Remember to look both ways when you cross the street.

And up!

Hyundai is set to unleash a gigantic “walking car” concept at CES next Monday that looks like it escaped from a Star Wars set.

Details on the “Elevate” have not been released, but a teaser image depicts a vehicle with wheels mounted to articulated limbs that can apparently lift the cab to great heights as it crosses the roughest terrain.

Hyundai calls it the Ultimate Mobility Vehicle and has rendered it with a red cross livery, suggesting its use as a rescue vehicle.

The Elevate comes from the automaker’s Center for Robotic-Augmented Design in Living Experiences, or CRADLE, which acts as both a venture capital arm and a research and development lab for future technologies.

2019 HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO R-SPEC TEST DRIVE: