Hydrogen Hyundai semitruck looks like a streamliner train

Hyundai’s truck of the future is very retro.

The automaker unveiled a hydrogen-powered, electric-drive semi concept with a design inspired by an Art Deco streamliner train.

The HD-6 Neptune is envisioned to use a fuel cell drivetrain based on the one in the Hyundai Nexo SUV that’s currently on sale in California for $59,395.

Fuel cells combine stored hydrogen with atmospheric oxygen to generate electricity and promise quicker fill-ups than are possible with current electric car tech.

Hyundai is already planning to launch more conventional-looking fuel cell trucks in other countries and is using the HD-6 Neptune as a calling card to announce its intention to enter the American market.

Toyota and startup Nikola Motor are already testing hydrogen-powered trucks in the U.S., with the latter gearing up to build its own nationwide refueling infrastructure to service them.

Technical details haven’t been specified, but Hyundai said the stylish strakes along the bottom of the vehicle are functional, integrating the air intakes and retractable side steps.

