©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Honda's 'Kurumask' is a coronavirus killer for your car

Cabin air filter catches and kills coronavirus particles

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Honda is ready to clear the air ... of coronavirus.

(Honda)

The automaker has developed a cabin air filter attachment that it said can trap and destroy 98.8 percent of airborne coronavirus particles, including the one responsible for COVID-19, during a 15-minute climate control system cycle.

The device was treated with zinc phosphate and designed to fit over the standard air filter.

HONDA 'ROPOT' HELPS KIDS CROSS BUSY STREETS

It lasts for over 9,000 miles before needing to be replaced, which is just short of the recommended time between typical air filter replacements.

Honda has named it the Kurumask, which is a combination of the Japanese word for car, Kuruma, and mask.

(Honda)

Unfortunately, it's currently only compatible with the Honda N-One microcompact that's sold in Japan, but Honda plans to introduce versions for other models.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos