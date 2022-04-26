Expand / Collapse search
Here's why a used Honda sports car sold for record $200,000

Rare S2000 considered a holy grail collector car

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Everyone knows used Hondas hold their value, but this is ridiculous.

A 2009 Honda S2000 sports car has been auctioned on the Bring a Trailer website for $200,000, setting an all-time record for the model.

The S2000 Club Racer is a track-focused version of the sports car.

The S2000 Club Racer is a track-focused version of the sports car. (Honda)

The yellow and black car wasn't a run-of-the-mill S2000, however. It was a rare, limited edition Club Racer model with just 123 miles on the odometer.

The car had just 123 miles on the odometer at the time of the auction.

The car had just 123 miles on the odometer at the time of the auction. (Bring a Trailer)

The Club Racer is a track-focused version of the S2000 with a 237 hp four-cylinder engine, a modified chassis and bodywork, plus other updates to improve its performance.

The S2000 Club Racer is powered by a 237 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The S2000 Club Racer is powered by a 237 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. (Bring a Trailer)

The car was offered for sale by Graham Rahal Performance, which is owned by the IndyCar driver of the same name. It had a single owner in Florida before it was recently acquired by the sports car dealer.

Forty-one bids were placed on what enthusiasts of the model consider a holy grail example before the auctioned ended with the $200,000 bid.

The next highest price paid for an S2000 at a public auction is believed to be in the $125,000 range.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos