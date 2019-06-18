Honda restored a classic Chevrolet pickup to celebrate its 60th Anniversary in the USA

American Honda’s latest model is a Chevrolet.

As part of the automaker’s celebration of the 60th anniversary of its U.S. operations, it has restored a 1961 Chevy Apache 10 pickup to replicate the trucks it used in its early years to deliver motorcycles around Southern California.

The paint job on the white two-door perfectly matches one found in an archive photo taken outside the company’s original headquarters in Los Angeles.

The half-ton features a 160 hp 289 cubic-inch V8, 3-speed manual transmission and an 8-foot bed that Honda has filled with a 1965 Honda 50 Super Cub alongside a 1965 CB160.

Honda this year reintroduced the Super Cub to the U.S. market this year for the first time since 1983 with an all-new version. Honda has sold over 100 million around the world making it the best-selling motor vehicle of all time.

It won't be needing Chevy pickups to deliver them in. It's been making its own, the Ridgeline, since 2006.