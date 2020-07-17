Expand / Collapse search
Honda Fit, Civic Coupe dead this year

The market continues its shift toward utility vehicles

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Honda Fit is apparently too tight for Americans.

Honda is discontinuing sales of the $17,145 subcompact hatchback in the U.S. at the end of the 2020 model year, along with those of the 2-door Civic Coupe.

Barring any major changes, that means Honda’s lowest-priced model next year will be the Civic Sedan at $21,775, with the Fit-based HR-V crossover $120 more.

Performance fans should note that the sporty Civic Si model will also not be offered in 2021, but will return when an all-new Civic arrives in 2022.

Honda sold just 13,887 Fits through the first half of this year, compared to 36,895 HR-Vs and 127,858 Civics. It’s best-selling model is the CR-V, which has found 138,898 homes this year.

Toyota recently announced it will end sales of its subcompact Yaris hatchback and sedan models this year as the market continues its shift toward utility vehicles.

