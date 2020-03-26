Hertz offering free car rentals to health care workers in New York City

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hertz is giving a helping hand to health care workers in New York City.

The company is offering free one-month rentals to anyone with a qualified medical ID through April 30.

The deal applies to economy, compact, mid-size, full-size cars and compact, small and regular SUVs at 19 New York metro locations. Hertz, Avis, Enterprise, National and Alamo have also eliminated some fees and restrictions on young renters in recent days.

Rental car companies have seen a large drop-off in bookings in recent weeks due to the coronavirus crisis and have asked the Treasury Department to be included in any relief plans being drawn up by the federal government, Bloomberg reported.

"The dramatic decrease in travel means we have more vehicles to serve the most critical needs of the community. We're starting in New York City with healthcare workers and we'll continue to see how we can help during this crisis. It gives all of us at Hertz a sense of purpose and pride to lend our support as much as we can during this very difficult time," Hertz President and CEO Kathryn Marinello wrote in a press release on the health care worker program.

