NASCAR's Instacart 500: Hendrick Motorsports leads the pack heading into race

Hendrick Motorsports is looking to clinch its third race of the season as the NASAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the Instacart 500 on Sunday.

Hendrick has won two of the four races this season with drivers William Byron and Kyle Larson, but Chase Elliott is looking to get his first win of the year at Phoenix, where he previously won his first Cup Series back in November.

"I mean, certainly the Hendrick guys have come to play," Kyle Busch, a former Hendrick driver who has since won two Cup championships with Joe Gibbs Racing, said according to The Associated Press.

"We've delved in pretty deep as a group to try to get our collective knowledge base higher," said Chad Knaus, who moved this year to vice president of competition at Hendrick after nearly two decades as a crew chief. "Each team has its own identity, for sure, and the leeway to do whatever it is that they need to do, but they really collectively work together."

Larson will be looking for back-to-back wins after coming off his first NASCAR win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since he was reinstated from a nearly yearlong suspension following his use of a racial slur while participating in an online race last April.

Viewers can tune in Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX to catch the 312-lap race. Those with a participating TV provider can also watch the race online and on smart devices using the FOX Sports app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.