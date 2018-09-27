Hellcat heist: Car thieves hit Fiat Chrysler factory area third time in a year

Fool me once, shame on you. But fool me thrice?

For the third time over the past year thieves have stolen a batch of brand new Fiat Chrysler cars awaiting shipment near its Jefferson North factory in Detroit.

On early Wednesday morning, a vehicle rammed through the security fence of a separately managed shipping company yard across the street from the plant and dropped off several crooks, who grabbed three Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle cars and a Jeep Cherokee and took off, the Detroit News reported.

The same facility was hit in a similar fashion in July when seven vehicles were stolen, most of which were eventually recovered. Last November, six Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawks worth $86,000 each were also lifted from the near the facility.

Along with the crimes at the Jefferson North location, eight Ram pickups were simultaneously stolen from the automaker’s Warren Truck Assembly plant in Warren, Mich., in May.

Regarding the latest theft, a Fiat Chrysler spokesperson told the Detroit Free Press that the company is working with authorities but “is not commenting further on the incident."

No arrests have yet been reported in conjunction with any of the crimes.