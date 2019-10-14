Harley-Davidson suspends electric LiveWire motorcycle production due to technical issue

Harley-Davidson has suspended production of its all-electric LiveWire motorcycle due to an unspecified issue.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed the move, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In a statement, Harley-Davidson told Fox News Autos that it “recently discovered a non-standard condition during a final quality check,” and has begun “additional testing and analysis, which is progressing well.”

TESTED: 2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON LIVEWIRE

The company also informed current owners not to charge their bikes with standard home outlets and to only use DC fast-charging stations until further notice, but said that they are safe to ride.

The news comes a week after Reuters reported that Harley-Davidson dealers were having difficulty selling the motorcycle, which is the company’s first and only electric model and has a $29,799 base price.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harley-Davidson has not said how many LiveWires have been sold.

ZERO MOTORCYCLES SAYS IT'S READY TO TAKE ON HARLEY-DAVIDSON WITH NEW ELECTRIC BIKES