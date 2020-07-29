GMC HUMMER EV teased in photos ahead of fall reveal

General Motors has released the most illustrative images yet of its upcoming GMC HUMMER EV.

The all-electric model will launch in late 2021 as a pickup, which will be followed by an SUV.

GM originally planned to debut the rebooted HUMMER in May, but postponed the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is now planning a full reveal for an undetermined date this fall. The new, shadowy images show the full profiles of the vehicles that are inspired by the boxy, military look of the HUMMER H2 that was discontinued in 2009. Instead of bringing back HUMMER as a standalone brand, GM opted to make it a model line sold under GMC.

An additional behind-the-scenes shot shows the unfinished body of the pickup, that features removable roof panels and a double T-top design with no roof pillars over the door openings.

Full details on the vehicles have not been released, but GMC is promising true off-road capability and a model with 1,000 horsepower that can accelerate to 60 mph in three seconds.

