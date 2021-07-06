GM killing CD players in its passenger vehicles

The eject button has been pressed for the last time.

General Motors will no longer offer compact disc players in any of its passenger vehicles starting with the 2022 model year, GM Authority reports, so you can finally ditch the sun visor CD rack.

The automaker is dropping the option on the last two models that offered in, the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana.

Both of the aging heavy duty vans will only be available with auxiliary jacks and USB connectivity for external media storage devices for the 2022 model year, according to the latest ordering information.

GM was the first automaker in the post-cassette era to eliminate CD players from a mass-market car with the introduction of the 2013 Chevrolet Spark compact hatchback and removed it from its full-size SUVs when they were redesigned for the 2021 model year, leaving the vans as the final stalwarts of the old tech.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GM truck fans can still get a vehicle with a CD player, however, but they're going to have to upsize. The feature is still an option on the automaker's medium-duty commercial trucks.