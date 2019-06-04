General Motors working on revolutionary airless tires

General Motors is looking to reinvent its wheels.

The automaker is partnering with Michelin to develop a revolutionary non-pneumatic wheel and tire combination for use on production cars and trucks.

Codenamed Uptis -- an acronym for “Unique Puncture-proof Tire System” – it uses a flexible composite matrix instead of a chamber of air to bear the weight of a vehicle while also absorbing imperfections in the surface. The main advantages are a reduction in blowouts and premature wear due to improper inflation.

Michelin offers similar products it calls Tweels for lawnmowers, skid-steers and ATVs, but GM is the first automaker it is working with to put them on the road.

According to Michelin, they weigh less than a traditional run-flat tire and wheel combination and that a driver won't notice any difference in performance.

GM said it will soon begin real-world test on a fleet of Chevrolet Bolt EVs with an eye on offering them as factory equipment on some models by 2024.