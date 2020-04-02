Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

General Motors
Published

General Motors and Honda to co-develop electric vehicles

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
What electric vehicles does General Motors make?Video

What electric vehicles does General Motors make?

General Motors is setting big goals for themselves this decade as they hope to make an impact on the electric vehicle industry. Here are the confirmed EV models that the automaker expects to have on sale in the U.S. in the near future.

General Motors will work with Honda to design and develop two electric vehicles using GM's new EV platform, the automakers announced Thursday.

General Motors reveals its all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

General Motors reveals its all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

Details on what type of vehicles they are building were not revealed, but Honda will design the bodies and interiors and expects to start selling them in North America by 2024.

Honda is already an investor in GM's Cruise autonomous car division, and they have previously worked together on battery technology. Honda recently discontinued sales of the electric version of its Clarity model, which was the only all-electric car it sold in the U.S.

GM will be using the platform for several of its own vehicles, including the upcoming Cadillac Lyriq SUV. All will be powered by a new battery GM will produce in-house under the Ultium brand name.

Despite the recent work stoppages caused by the coronavirus crisis, GM said its electric vehicle projects remain mostly on schedule, with a Hummer EV pickup set to enter production in late 2021, followed by the Lyriq.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu