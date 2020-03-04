The Cadillac Lyriq is the brand’s first electric vehicle, one of many coming from GM

The Cadillac Lyriq is the brand’s first electric vehicle.

Cadillac will unveil its first fully-electric vehicle in April, GM announced at the automaker’s Battery Day event at its design center in Warren, Mich., on Wednesday.

The Lyriq will be a crossover utility vehicle built on a new flexible electric vehicle platform that will be used across GM’s brands and has been previewed in a teaser image of its profile.

GM President Mark Reuss has described the skateboard-style chassis as an “ice cube tray” that can accommodate a variety of battery sizes from 50 kWh to 200 kWh to meet the requirements of each specific model. The front-, rear-, or all-wheel-drive chassis will also provide the underpinnings for the recently revealed Cruise Origin autonomous shuttle.

The batteries will use a new type of proprietary lithium-ion chemistry being developed by GM and LG Chem under the Ultium brand name that reduces the amount of cobalt required, which makes them cheaper to produce than current designs.

GM is going with a “pouch-style” rectangular cell -- rather than the cylindrical type used by Tesla -- that can be installed either upright or flat, depending on packaging needs. The cells will also feature in the upcoming Hummer EV pickup, and GM said it is opening to licensing it to other automakers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Along with the Cadillac and Hummer, GM also confirmed that an updated version of the Chevrolet Bolt EV later this year followed by a Bolt EUV electric utility vehicle in 2021, which will feature the hands-free Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system.

This is a developing story, check back for updates