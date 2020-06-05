Expand / Collapse search
Gas prices rise back over $2

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's back to two bucks.

The national average price of gasoline hit $2.003 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA, after spending two months below the mark due to a combination of reduced driving and a production glut.

Prices for Memorial Day weekend were at a 17-year low of $1.93, but have been increasing as states begin to roll back their stay-at-home policies and more people return to the road for work and recreation.

Mississippi is currently the home to the nation's cheapest gas at $1.63, while California is highest in the continental U.S. at $2.93 and Hawaii tops at $3.19.

