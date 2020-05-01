Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Autos wants to see YOUR pickups

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 1

Races, auctions, shows and pretty much every social gathering for auto enthusiasts have been postponed indefinitely across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered.

We’re holding a series of Virtual Car Shows where you can share and chat about your cool cars and trucks with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience. This week's theme is PICKUPS. Just respond to the Twitter post below with a photo of your vehicle and tell us what makes it special.

Classics, customs, amazing finds … we’ll be looking for a few standouts to feature on FoxNews.com for everyone to see and discuss.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.