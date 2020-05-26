Fox News Autos wants to see YOUR bikes for our Virtual Motorcycle Show

Races, auctions, shows and many social gatherings for auto enthusiasts have been postponed indefinitely across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered.

We’re holding a series of Virtual Car Shows where you can share and chat about the cool cars and trucks you own with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience and we haven't forgotten about all of the bikers and riders out there, so this week's theme is MOTORCYCLES. Just respond to the Twitter post below with a photo and a few words about why your bike is special.

Hondas, Harleys, classics, customs, amazing finds … we’ll be looking for a few standouts to feature on FoxNews.com for everyone to see and discuss.

