Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show
Published

Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show: YOUR 4x4 SUVs

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
While we're all stuck at home, Fox News is holding a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars and trucks with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

MousePotato/iSTock

MousePotato/iSTock

Who's ready to get dirty?

From the huge response to our Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show 4x4 SUV event, it looks like a lot of you are.

OK, some of your trucks are very clean machines, but a lot of them look like they're ready for the rough stuff. We've posted a few of our favorites below so you can chat about them in the comments, and don't forget to check out more of the submissions on Twitter and add your own.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS AUTOS VIRTUAL CAR SHOWS

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos