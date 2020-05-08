Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show: Pickups

While we're all stuck at home, Fox News is holding a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars and trucks with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

Y'all love your pickups, huh? There were so many great trucks to choose from for the Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show Pickup event, from picture-perfect classics to modern customs. A few of our favorites are below so you can chat about in the comments, and don't forget to check out more of the submissions on Twitter and add your own.

The next Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show is all about 4x4 SUVs, so go ahead and respond to this Twitter post with a photo and short description of your truck.

