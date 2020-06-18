Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show
Fox News Autos wants to see YOUR Ford F-150s

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric Ford F-150's shocking secret revealedVideo

Electric Ford F-150's shocking secret revealed

Ford is working on an electric F-150 pickup that will be going on sale in a couple of years, but its powertrain isn't the only thing that makes it special. A prototype spotted on public roads reveals it may also have a fully-independent suspension.

Races, auctions, shows and many social gatherings for auto enthusiasts have been postponed or restricted to spectators across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Fox News Autos has you covered.

Kenmo/iStock

We’re holding a series of Virtual Auto Shows where you can share and chat about the cool cars and trucks you own with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

There's big news coming in the truck world with the new Ford F-150 set to make its debut on June 25. Since the F-Series has been the best selling vehicle in America for the past 38 years, we know you own plenty of them and we want to see your F-150s for this week's show. We'll be looking for a few standouts to feature on FoxNews.com for everyone to check out and discuss. Just respond to the Twitter post below with a photo to take part:

(NOTE: This is an independent FoxNews.com online event and in no way a collaboration with the Ford Motor Company.)

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos