Here's when the 2021 Ford F-150 will be revealed

It’s going to be Christmas in summer for Ford pickup fans.

The automaker has announced June 25 as the reveal date for the redesigned 2021 F-150.

Details for the full-size truck have not been released, but photos of prototypes that have been spotted being tested in public suggest it will be more of an update of the current F-150 than an all-new vehicle.

There will be some big changes, however, with Ford promising to add hybrid and full electric versions to the lineup along with the company’s latest in-vehicle tech.

The reveal event will be livestreamed on June 25 at 8 p.m. EDT, with more information expected to be released ahead of ocassion. According to the F150Gen14.com fansite, the order books will open on July 15 and production will begin on Oct. 12.

