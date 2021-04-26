Formula One testing sprint race qualifying

Formula One is going sprint racing.

The racing series will test a new format at three events this season that culminates in a 100 km qualifying race to set the field for the feature event.

The new system will first be tried at the British Grand Prix in July, where a standard three-round knockout qualifying session on Friday will determine the starting lineup for a sprint race on Saturday.

The race, which will cover the number of laps closest to 100 km, which varies by track, will be conducted without required pitstops for fuel or tires.

The format will be used again at September's Italian Grand Prix in Monza and at a race outside of Europe that has yet to be determined.

"The format is designed to increase the on-track action and engage fans in new and innovative way," the sanctioning body said in a press release.

"It also strikes the right balance of rewarding drivers and teams on merit while also giving others the chance to battle their way through the field on Saturday to increase their race chances on Sunday."

The top three finishers in the sprint race will receive points towards the season championship.