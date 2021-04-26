Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Racing
Published

Formula One testing sprint race qualifying

100 km race to set field for main event

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Female-led team taking on Indy 500Video

Female-led team taking on Indy 500

Racing driver Simona de Silvestro is returning to the Indy 500 with the female-led Paretta Autosport, which aims to be the first team run and primarily staffed by women to compete in the race.

Formula One is going sprint racing.

The racing series will test a new format at three events this season that culminates in a 100 km qualifying race to set the field for the feature event.

The new system will first be tried at the British Grand Prix in July, where a standard three-round knockout qualifying session on Friday will determine the starting lineup for a sprint race on Saturday.

The race, which will cover the number of laps closest to 100 km, which varies by track, will be conducted without required pitstops for fuel or tires.

The format will be used again at September's Italian Grand Prix in Monza and at a race outside of Europe that has yet to be determined.

HOT: ORMULA ONE COMING TO MIAMI IN 2022

"The format is designed to increase the on-track action and engage fans in new and innovative way," the sanctioning body said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It also strikes the right balance of rewarding drivers and teams on merit while also giving others the chance to battle their way through the field on Saturday to increase their race chances on Sunday."

The top three finishers in the sprint race will receive points towards the season championship.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos