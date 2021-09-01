Formula One champion Kimi 'The Iceman' Raikkonen announces retirement

The 2007 Formula One champion Kimi Raikkonen has announced his retirement from the series.

The 41-year-old Finn known as "The Iceman" drives for the struggling Alfa Romeo team and will finish the this season. He is currently 17th in the standings out of 20 drivers.

"This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1," Raikkonen wrote on Instagram.

"This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things.

Raikkonen began his F1 career in 2001, but left after the 2009 season to try his hand at rally and NASCAR racing.

He returned in 2012 and finished the season third in the points standings repeating the result in 2018.

Before Alfa Romeo, Raikkonen had been a member of several top teams including Ferrari, where he spent the majority of his career and won his sole championship. His career wins total stands at 21, his last coming at the U.S. Grand Prix in 2018.

Raikkonen has not said if he plans to continue racing in a different series.

His replacement for the 2022 season at Alfa Romeo was not named.