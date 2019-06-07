Expand / Collapse search
Former NASCAR CEO Brian France pleads guilty to DWI in New York

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in exchange for a reduced sentence on Friday.

Upon completion of 100 hours of community service, France will have the misdemeanor DWI changed to a non-criminal violation in June of next year, as long as he doesn’t get into any trouble in the meantime and attends counseling.

"While I made a mistake, this event has also given me the opportunity to reflect on my poor judgment that day, my family and my greater responsibilities to our community. I have learned valuable lessons and will be a better person because of this process," France said in a statement, according to USA Today.

France was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., in August 2018 when he rolled through a stop sign and was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit and oxycodone pills in his possession, for which he had a prescription.

France took a leave of absence from NASCAR following the arrest and was permanently replaced in both roles by his uncle Jim France earlier this year.

