Ford's 'Godzilla' V8 now available as a crate engine for custom builds

Ford is selling a monster in a box.

The automaker’s new 7.3-liter “Godzilla” V8 is now available as an a la carte crate engine that can be installed into anything you can fit it in.

The iron-block, pushrod motor debuted on the 2020 F-Series Super Duty with 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque, making it the highest horsepower motor in the segment.

The engine is listed on the Ford Performance parts website for $8,150.00, which includes Intake and throttle body, exhaust manifolds, oil pan/cooler, ignition coils and wires, flex plate, a shipping and storage cradle and lift brackets.

Godzilla has already become a favorite for custom-car builders, with supercharged versions putting out over 700 hp in some applications, like the 1969 F-250 offered by high-end restomod company Gateway Bronco for $250,000.

