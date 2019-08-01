Ford's 'Godzilla' V8 claims heavy duty truck power crown

Ford’s new V8 will be the most-powerful gasoline engine offered in the heavy duty truck segment when it goes on sale later this year, backing up it’s ‘Godzilla’ nickname.

The top version of the 7.3-liter pushrod motor is officially rated at 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque and comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Those numbers best the current 6.2-liter V8’s 385 hp and 430 lb-ft ratings, but fall short of the light duty F-150’s available turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, which puts out 450 hp and 510 lb-ft. Ford promotes the naturally-aspirated V8s as durable, easy to service options for heavy duty customers not looking for a diesel.

The engine will be offered in several power tunes on F-Series and E-Series trucks and chassis cabs, some with a six-speed transmission, but can also be had in the F-250/350 Tremor off-roader, which is aimed at the retail recreational market.